KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 139.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,012 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in KLA were worth $11,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in KLA by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 26,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,555,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in KLA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,063,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of KLA by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 7,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam boosted its holdings in KLA by 131.2% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 75,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,795,000 after purchasing an additional 43,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,008 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $5,078,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,867,606.76. The trade was a 19.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA stock opened at $634.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $695.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $690.32. The firm has a market cap of $84.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $551.33 and a twelve month high of $896.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.36.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a return on equity of 108.60% and a net margin of 29.58%. On average, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 28.60%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KLAC. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $850.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on KLA from $759.00 to $864.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $748.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on KLA from $910.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $814.11.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

