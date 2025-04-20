Mirova Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Mirova decreased its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,358 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,433 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Itron were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Itron by 4,580.0% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Itron by 154.9% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Itron by 347.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Itron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Itron from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Itron from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Itron from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.64.

Itron Stock Performance

Shares of Itron stock opened at $103.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.66 and a twelve month high of $124.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.25 and its 200 day moving average is $107.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Itron

In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 2,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total transaction of $215,713.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,553,860.40. This represents a 2.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary C. Hemmingsen sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total value of $80,452.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,930.10. This trade represents a 11.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,037 shares of company stock worth $385,815. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Itron Profile

(Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.