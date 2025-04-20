China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF) Short Interest Up 22.9% in March

China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,301,400 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the March 15th total of 20,587,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Power International Development Price Performance

CPWIF remained flat at C$0.44 during midday trading on Friday. China Power International Development has a 52-week low of C$0.44 and a 52-week high of C$0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.43.

China Power International Development Company Profile

China Power International Development Limited, an investment holding company, develops, constructs, owns, operates, and manages power plants in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through Thermal Power Electricity, Hydropower Electricity, Wind Power, Photovoltaic Power Electricity, and Energy Storage segments.

