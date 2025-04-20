Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,420.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $198,000. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ BSMP traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $24.48. 44,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,193. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $24.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.53.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.0514 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

