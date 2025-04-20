Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Ebara Price Performance
Shares of EBCOY stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.91. The stock had a trading volume of 19,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,116. Ebara has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $9.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.93.
Ebara Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ebara
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- With a 60%+ Upside, There’s Plenty to Love About Lovesac
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- J.B. Hunt Transport Overcorrects Into a Buying Opportunity
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- AppLovin: Can Record Profits Overcome Market Skepticism?
Receive News & Ratings for Ebara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.