Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of EBCOY stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.91. The stock had a trading volume of 19,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,116. Ebara has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $9.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.93.

Ebara Company Profile

Ebara Corporation manufactures and sells industrial machinery. It operates through Fluid Machinery & Systems, Environmental Plants, and Precision Machinery segments. The company offers pumps, fans, blowers, chillers, and heating and cooling equipment, compressors, steam turbines, steam turbine generator sets, cryogenic pumps, expanders, dry vacuum pumps, chemical mechanical polishing systems, gas abatement systems, precision machinery network, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, plating systems, and ozonized water generators.

