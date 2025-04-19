Short Interest in Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Rises By 82.5%

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, an increase of 82.5% from the March 15th total of 816,300 shares. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Intrusion in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTZ traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.04. The company had a trading volume of 121,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of -1.26. Intrusion has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $7.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.22.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intrusion will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intrusion by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 22,119 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 19.43% of the company’s stock.

Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a zero trust reputation-based Software as a Service solution that inspects and kills dangerous network connections.

