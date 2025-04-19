Short Interest in Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Rises By 82.5%

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, an increase of 82.5% from the March 15th total of 816,300 shares. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Intrusion in a report on Monday, March 3rd.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Intrusion
Intrusion Trading Down 4.6 %
Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intrusion will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intrusion by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 22,119 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 19.43% of the company’s stock.
About Intrusion
Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a zero trust reputation-based Software as a Service solution that inspects and kills dangerous network connections.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Intrusion
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Mid-Cap to Mega-Cap Stocks Have Announced Significant Buybacks
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- These 3 Stocks Have Huge Last 12 Months Shareholder Yields
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Prominent Hedge Fund Acquires Huge Stake in HPE: Is It a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.