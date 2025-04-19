FANUC (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Shares Purchased Rep. Bruce Westerman

Representative Bruce Westerman (R-Arkansas) recently bought shares of FANUC Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY). In a filing disclosed on April 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in FANUC stock on March 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FISHER IRA” account.

Representative Bruce Westerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) on 4/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) on 3/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) on 3/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BP (NYSE:BP) on 3/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 3/20/2025.

FANUC stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,314. FANUC Co. has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.77.

FANUC ( OTCMKTS:FANUY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. FANUC had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 7.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that FANUC Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bruce Westerman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Westerman (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Westerman earned his BSBAGE in biological and agricultural engineering from the University of Arkansas in 1990 and his MF in forestry from Yale University in 2001. His professional experience includes working as a plant engineer for Riceland Foods and an engineer/forester for Mid-South Engineering Company.

FANUC Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

