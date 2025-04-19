Nippon Ceramic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPPRF) Short Interest Update

Nippon Ceramic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPPRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 92.2% from the March 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Nippon Ceramic Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NPPRF remained flat at $16.40 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average of $16.40. Nippon Ceramic has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $16.40.
