Nippon Ceramic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPPRF) Short Interest Update

Nippon Ceramic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPPRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 92.2% from the March 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Nippon Ceramic Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NPPRF remained flat at $16.40 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average of $16.40. Nippon Ceramic has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $16.40.

Get Nippon Ceramic alerts:

About Nippon Ceramic

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Nippon Ceramic Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells ceramic sensors, modules, and other products in Japan. The company provides products pyro and thermopile infrared sensors; open and closed aperture type ultrasonic sensors; active infrared sensors, human detection sensors for light control, general purpose human detection sensor modules, LED power supplies/modules, remote transmitters, infrared flame detection sensors, and original sensor lights; and ferrite ores.

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Ceramic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Ceramic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.