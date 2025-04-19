Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a growth of 43.1% from the March 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Currently, 9.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 135,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fullcircle Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sky Harbour Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Sky Harbour Group by 5,014.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 13,089 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Sky Harbour Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd bought a new position in Sky Harbour Group during the fourth quarter valued at $5,992,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Sky Harbour Group by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 105,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 15,716 shares during the period. 14.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley raised Sky Harbour Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Sky Harbour Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of SKYH stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,718. Sky Harbour Group has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $14.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.41.

About Sky Harbour Group

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company is based in White Plains, New York.

