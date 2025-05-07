Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC Makes New $322,000 Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,037 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GM. Trust Point Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 7,241 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Holistic Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Holistic Planning LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53,619 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on GM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on General Motors from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on General Motors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.22.

General Motors Stock Performance

GM opened at $45.45 on Wednesday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $38.96 and a 12-month high of $61.24. The company has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.66 and its 200 day moving average is $50.19.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $44.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 8.65%.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.