Outdoor Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 18th

Walmart, Kroger, Lowe's Companies, CRH, Best Buy, BJ's Wholesale Club, and Affirm are the seven Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.17. The stock had a trading volume of 21,350,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,797,031. Walmart has a twelve month low of $58.56 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

NYSE KR traded up $2.29 on Friday, reaching $71.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,454,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,412,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. Kroger has a twelve month low of $49.04 and a twelve month high of $71.93. The stock has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.66.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $4.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $219.01. 2,166,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,467,927. The company has a market capitalization of $122.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $206.39 and a 52-week high of $287.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.13.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Shares of CRH stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $84.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,452,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,640,318. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.01. CRH has a fifty-two week low of $71.18 and a fifty-two week high of $110.97.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,861,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,441. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.44. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $54.99 and a 12 month high of $103.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

NYSE:BJ traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.57. 1,883,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,378. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.45. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $71.81 and a twelve month high of $121.10. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Affirm (AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

AFRM stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.07. 4,756,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,335,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 11.26 and a current ratio of 11.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.72 and a beta of 3.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.99. Affirm has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $82.53.

