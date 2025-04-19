Natixis Acquires New Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Natixis bought a new position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 134,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,488,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DASH. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 171,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 48.8% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,746,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,701,000 after purchasing an additional 476,360 shares during the period. Finally, Retireful LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Retireful LLC now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DoorDash news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 12,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,459,303.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 122,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,848,365.75. This trade represents a 9.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.20, for a total transaction of $261,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,233,117.60. The trade was a 0.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,511 shares of company stock valued at $30,308,544 in the last ninety days. 7.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DASH. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $192.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on DoorDash from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.88.

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $181.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.14 billion, a PE ratio of 671.26 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.44. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $99.32 and a one year high of $215.25.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

