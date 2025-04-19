Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Trading Up 2.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) were up 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $78.34 and last traded at $78.65. Approximately 3,895,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 11,599,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.46.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Securities cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down from $130.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Leerink Partners cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $15.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 45.35%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.14%.

Merck & Co., Inc. declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Inge G. Thulin bought 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.25 per share, for a total transaction of $250,012.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,837.25. The trade was a 2,833.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cristal N. Downing sold 2,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.76, for a total value of $209,562.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,085 shares in the company, valued at $628,864.60. This trade represents a 24.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 54,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co now owns 52,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,216 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.2% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 34,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $458,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

