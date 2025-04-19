The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,091 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 77,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 881,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,694,000 after acquiring an additional 171,914 shares during the period. Farringdon Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,357,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,159,000 after purchasing an additional 559,818 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 5,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $437,177.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,122.50. The trade was a 20.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 65,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $5,061,717.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 87,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,767,872.02. This trade represents a 42.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.31.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE:BK opened at $76.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.72 and a 200-day moving average of $80.29. The firm has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $55.42 and a twelve month high of $90.34.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 30.62%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

