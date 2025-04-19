Mariner LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $9,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimist Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 27.3% in the third quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 180.1% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 21,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 13,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the third quarter worth $198,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.41.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,600. This represents a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $86,386.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,168.92. This trade represents a 2.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL stock opened at $84.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.82 and its 200-day moving average is $112.25. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.76%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

