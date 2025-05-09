First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP Sells 5,551 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,949 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,551 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton comprises approximately 0.7% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 435.6% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 427,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,709,000 after buying an additional 90,776 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 263,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,306,000 after acquiring an additional 119,392 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $123.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.44 and a fifty-two week high of $199.85. The company has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.18.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHI. StockNews.com downgraded D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. BTIG Research cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Their comments are based on a broader research note on Homebuilders ahead of the industry’s start of the earnings season. The firm is projecting a 7% decline in U.S. new home sales and a 27% average decline in earnings due to lower consumer confidence as a result of heightened uncertainty about the future in terms of both income/job security and cost of living along with still-relatively high interest rates. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.15.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

