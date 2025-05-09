Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Has $20.56 Million Stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,339,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 10,412 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Navigator were worth $20,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVGS. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navigator during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Navigator by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC increased its position in Navigator by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 15,034 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Navigator during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVGS opened at $13.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $932.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $18.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.93.

Navigator ( NYSE:NVGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $144.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.87 million. Navigator had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 14.48%. As a group, analysts expect that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. Navigator’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Navigator in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

