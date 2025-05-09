Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Holdings Reduced by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 467,512 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 18,136 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $56,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 30.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $416,430,000 after buying an additional 588,595 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 19,279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 11,616 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,386 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 89,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,753,000 after acquiring an additional 10,404 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.13.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $163,607,893.70. The trade was a 1.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $101.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.01. The stock has a market cap of $164.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $187.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

