Fred Alger Management LLC Invests $9.82 Million in Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR)

Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 453,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,823,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,010,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at $48,481,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,125,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 3,558.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,240,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCEP Management Ltd acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,551,000. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bitdeer Technologies Group alerts:

Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shares of BTDR opened at $13.53 on Friday. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $26.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.01 and a beta of 2.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.50 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.50 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.