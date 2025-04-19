Insider Selling: CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) SVP Sells $278,649.99 in Stock

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) SVP Luke Alverson sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.21, for a total transaction of $278,649.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,351,973.13. This represents a 6.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Luke Alverson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 17th, Luke Alverson sold 1,100 shares of CSW Industrials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.12, for a total transaction of $321,332.00.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

CSW Industrials stock opened at $298.43 on Friday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.09 and a 52 week high of $436.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $295.74 and a 200-day moving average of $350.01.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 15.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 603,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,867,000 after purchasing an additional 29,285 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the first quarter worth about $930,000. Defined Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSWI shares. StockNews.com cut CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CSW Industrials from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on CSW Industrials from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $362.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $364.00 to $313.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.50.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

