Insider Selling: BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Director Sells $350,000.00 in Stock

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) Director Andrea Ellis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $420,000. This trade represents a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Andrea Ellis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 1st, Andrea Ellis sold 30,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $1,021,500.00.

BBIO stock opened at $33.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.08. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $39.47.

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $5.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BBIO shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 31.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 545,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,876,000 after acquiring an additional 131,743 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,413,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,936,000 after acquiring an additional 123,540 shares during the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 167.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 211,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 132,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,145,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,155,000 after purchasing an additional 19,978 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

