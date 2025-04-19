Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,973,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,439 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,735,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,329,000 after buying an additional 10,579 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,383,000 after buying an additional 35,196 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $17,458,000. Finally, Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $14,516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 18,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $1,013,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,473,037.60. This represents a 9.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $120,897.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 77,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,288,822.60. This trade represents a 3.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,381 shares of company stock worth $1,608,243. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.11.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Down 0.0 %

CRSP opened at $37.77 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $67.88. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.76.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.71. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 981.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

