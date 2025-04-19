Bridgewater Associates LP Takes $1.78 Million Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 4,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $231.51 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.00 and a 12-month high of $308.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $263.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.29. The firm has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 30.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ROK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $257.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stephens raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rockwell Automation

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.68, for a total transaction of $75,500.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,260.96. The trade was a 13.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.03, for a total transaction of $248,810.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,219.71. The trade was a 45.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,750 shares of company stock worth $1,075,923 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.