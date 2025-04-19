Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Position in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 381,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Korea Electric Power by 443.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000.

NYSE KEP opened at $8.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.94. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $9.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.63.

Korea Electric Power ( NYSE:KEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $16.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.04 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

