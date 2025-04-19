Rep. Bruce Westerman Buys Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares

Representative Bruce Westerman (R-Arkansas) recently bought shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB). In a filing disclosed on April 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock on March 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FISHER IRA” account.

Representative Bruce Westerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) on 4/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) on 3/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) on 3/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BP (NYSE:BP) on 3/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 3/20/2025.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $23.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.35. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $25.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 4.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 26th will be paid a $0.5122 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s previous annual dividend of $0.33. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $773,016,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,931,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,715,000 after buying an additional 8,617,662 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 87,660,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,510,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558,488 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 39,176,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,926,000 after acquiring an additional 7,484,594 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,034,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,480 shares during the period. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DB. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Bruce Westerman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Westerman (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Westerman earned his BSBAGE in biological and agricultural engineering from the University of Arkansas in 1990 and his MF in forestry from Yale University in 2001. His professional experience includes working as a plant engineer for Riceland Foods and an engineer/forester for Mid-South Engineering Company.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

