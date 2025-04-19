71,353 Shares in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 71,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,508,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,420,000 after purchasing an additional 558,940 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at $9,143,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in IMAX during the third quarter worth about $6,322,000. Pier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 478,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,256,000 after acquiring an additional 272,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 624,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,987,000 after purchasing an additional 194,917 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IMAX Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of IMAX stock opened at $22.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.18. IMAX Co. has a 1-year low of $14.94 and a 1-year high of $27.77.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of IMAX from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.56.
Read Our Latest Analysis on IMAX
IMAX Company Profile
IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IMAX
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- 3 Mid-Cap to Mega-Cap Stocks Have Announced Significant Buybacks
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- These 3 Stocks Have Huge Last 12 Months Shareholder Yields
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Prominent Hedge Fund Acquires Huge Stake in HPE: Is It a Buy Now?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.