The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in The New Germany Fund were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GF. Matisse Capital boosted its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 91,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The New Germany Fund by 583.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 39,601 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 23,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,717 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The New Germany Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The New Germany Fund during the fourth quarter worth $83,000.

The New Germany Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE GF opened at $10.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.73. The New Germany Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $10.65.

The New Germany Fund Company Profile

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

