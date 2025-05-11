Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Grows Position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 60.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 589.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 177.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

DNLI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair upgraded Denali Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.79.

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $14.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.04. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $33.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.49.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

