Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 13,105 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 106.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,105 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ITT were worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ITT by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,976,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in ITT in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,364,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in ITT by 255.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 95,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,712,000 after purchasing an additional 68,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in ITT by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 25,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ITT from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ITT from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.86.

ITT Price Performance

ITT opened at $143.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.47. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $105.64 and a one year high of $161.13.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. ITT had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $913.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.351 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.26%.

About ITT

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

