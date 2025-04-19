9,013 Shares in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Acquired by NWK Group Inc.

NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Vistra by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 78,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in Vistra by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $115.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The company has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $64.26 and a 12-month high of $199.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $0.2235 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s payout ratio is 12.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VST shares. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Vistra to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Vistra in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.17.

In other Vistra news, Director John William Pitesa bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $190,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,442.25. The trade was a 76.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total value of $2,997,449.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,341,513.97. This represents a 32.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

