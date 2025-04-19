Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Lowers Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. reduced its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,730 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $9,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 430.0% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 92,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 74,975 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 289,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,318,000 after buying an additional 17,815 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 18,961 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in Mondelez International by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Investment Group purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $67.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.02. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $76.06. The firm has a market cap of $87.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

