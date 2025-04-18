XTX Topco Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 62.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Celanese were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Celanese by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CE shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Celanese from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $73.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.33.

Celanese Stock Performance

NYSE CE opened at $40.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.08. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.29 and a fifty-two week high of $169.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.14 and a 200-day moving average of $76.17.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Celanese had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. As a group, analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently -0.86%.

Celanese Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also

