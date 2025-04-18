Walleye Capital LLC Purchases 44,057 Shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) by 110.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,897 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,057 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bancolombia by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,099,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,657,000 after purchasing an additional 19,499 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 928,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,263,000 after buying an additional 102,015 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 484,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,260,000 after acquiring an additional 138,461 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Bancolombia by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 362,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,741,000 after acquiring an additional 7,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truffle Hound Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bancolombia in the 4th quarter valued at $11,028,000.

Bancolombia Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CIB opened at $39.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85. Bancolombia S.A. has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $44.93.

Bancolombia Increases Dividend

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The bank reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. On average, analysts expect that Bancolombia S.A. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.5745 per share. This represents a yield of 17.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Bancolombia’s previous dividend of $0.30. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 235.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CIB. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bancolombia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Bancolombia from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Bancolombia Profile

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

