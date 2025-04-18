Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GENI. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Genius Sports from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Genius Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $15.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.23.

Shares of Genius Sports stock opened at $10.35 on Thursday. Genius Sports has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $11.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -32.33 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average is $8.89.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $175.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.52 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Genius Sports will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GENI. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 32,386.5% during the 4th quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 3,551,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540,818 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,712,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,553,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Genius Sports by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,952,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,078 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the fourth quarter worth $12,332,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

