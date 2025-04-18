Top Defense Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 17th

Lockheed Martin, Boeing, General Electric, Citigroup, and RTX are the five Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares of companies that supply products and services for military and national security purposes, such as weaponry, aerospace technology, and cybersecurity systems. These companies often benefit from government contracts and global defense spending, making their stocks a unique investment category that can offer stability in times of geopolitical uncertainty. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

LMT stock traded down $11.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $465.22. 1,360,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $451.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $499.06. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $418.88 and a one year high of $618.95. The company has a market cap of $109.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LMT

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $5.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $161.65. 3,095,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,701,223. The stock has a market cap of $121.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.24. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $128.88 and a fifty-two week high of $196.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

General Electric (GE)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

GE traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $183.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,986,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,449,534. The firm has a market cap of $197.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. General Electric has a 52 week low of $146.78 and a 52 week high of $214.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.13 and its 200-day moving average is $186.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Shares of C traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.35. 5,092,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,381,946. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $53.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.74. The company has a market cap of $119.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.82 and its 200 day moving average is $70.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on C

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $129.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,885,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,144,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. RTX has a twelve month low of $99.07 and a twelve month high of $136.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.57 and a 200 day moving average of $123.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RTX

Recommended Stories