Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Acquires New Shares in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at A. O. Smith

In related news, SVP Douglas Samuel Karge sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $27,507.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,471.85. This trade represents a 13.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 1,026 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $67,356.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,562.85. The trade was a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Stock Up 0.4 %

A. O. Smith stock opened at $63.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $58.83 and a 1-year high of $92.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.80. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.05). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 28.87%. Research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on AOS. Citigroup dropped their price target on A. O. Smith from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

