Short Interest in Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTUF) Increases By 153.1%

Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 283,500 shares, an increase of 153.1% from the March 15th total of 112,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Sumitomo Rubber Industries Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMTUF remained flat at $10.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.25. Sumitomo Rubber Industries has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $10.25.

Sumitomo Rubber Industries Company Profile

Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers tires, sports, and industrial and other products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It manufactures and sells a range of tires for various vehicles, such as passenger cars, trucks, buses, motorcycles, construction vehicles, agricultural vehicles, and race and rally cars, as well as for industrial vehicles under the Dunlop and Falken brands.

