Short Interest in Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTUF) Increases By 153.1%

Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 283,500 shares, an increase of 153.1% from the March 15th total of 112,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Sumitomo Rubber Industries Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SMTUF remained flat at $10.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.25. Sumitomo Rubber Industries has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $10.25.
Sumitomo Rubber Industries Company Profile
