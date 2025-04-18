Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.85 and traded as high as C$9.55. Centerra Gold shares last traded at C$9.54, with a volume of 976,172 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.80 to C$10.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Desjardins cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$12.75 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cormark cut Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.09.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CG

Centerra Gold Price Performance

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

The stock has a market cap of C$1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently 40.58%.

Insider Transactions at Centerra Gold

In related news, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 3,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.28, for a total transaction of C$31,720.68. Also, Director Paul Nicholas Wright purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.11 per share, with a total value of C$283,752.00. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.