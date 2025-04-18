NewRiver REIT plc (OTCMKTS:NRWRF) Short Interest Update

NewRiver REIT plc (OTCMKTS:NRWRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 163.2% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of NewRiver REIT stock remained flat at $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday. NewRiver REIT has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.93.

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver’) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing resilient retail assets throughout the UK. Our £0.6 billion UK wide portfolio covers 6.4 million sq ft and comprises 25 community shopping centres and 12 conveniently located retail parks occupied by tenants predominately focused on essential goods and services.

