NewRiver REIT plc (OTCMKTS:NRWRF) Short Interest Update

NewRiver REIT plc (OTCMKTS:NRWRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 163.2% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
NewRiver REIT Price Performance
Shares of NewRiver REIT stock remained flat at $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday. NewRiver REIT has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.93.
NewRiver REIT Company Profile
