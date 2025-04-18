Short Interest in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Declines By 31.2%

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 631,800 shares, a drop of 31.2% from the March 15th total of 918,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 306,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ENI

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in E. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in ENI by 248.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,479 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 26,013 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in ENI by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 9.8% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 40,744 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ENI by 277.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,974 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 22,768 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENI in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. 1.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on E shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.60 price objective (down previously from $37.50) on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded ENI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

ENI Price Performance

E traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,286. ENI has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $33.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.73.

ENI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.5391 dividend. This is an increase from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.96%.

About ENI

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

