Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GLADZ) Short Interest Up 45.1% in March

Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GLADZ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 45.1% from the March 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLADZ remained flat at $25.50 during midday trading on Friday. 18,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,163. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.49 and its 200-day moving average is $25.47. Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 has a fifty-two week low of $24.97 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98.

Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a $0.4844 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th.

About Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028

leaders in private equity, debt and real estate ownership and financing, the gladstone companies are a family of public investment funds. our funds as applicable, invest in commercial real estate, farmland, and small and medium-sized companies and provide financing to such businesses across the capital structure, from second lien and mezzanine debt, to equity and real estate financing solutions.

