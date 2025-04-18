Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFINP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFINP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the March 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Triumph Financial Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TFINP traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,273. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.17. Triumph Financial has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $24.40.

Triumph Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 15th were given a $0.4453 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

