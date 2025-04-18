Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.75 and traded as high as $2.09. Rubicon Technology shares last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 1,436 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Rubicon Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on RBCN

Rubicon Technology Stock Performance

About Rubicon Technology

The company has a market cap of $4.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.75.

(Get Free Report)

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including sheets, rods, tubes, core, ingots, and prisms for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.