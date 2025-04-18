Themes US Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:HWAY) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Themes US Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:HWAY – Get Free Report) were down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.50 and last traded at $23.67. Approximately 67 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.84.

Themes US Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.74. The firm has a market cap of $953,960.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Themes US Infrastructure ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Themes US Infrastructure ETF stock. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in Themes US Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:HWAY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 25.54% of Themes US Infrastructure ETF as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Themes US Infrastructure ETF

The Themes US Infrastructure ETF (HWAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index that provides exposure to US companies associated broadly with infrastructure. HWAY was launched on Sep 12, 2024 and is issued by Themes.

