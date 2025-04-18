Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY) Shares Up 3.8% – What’s Next?

Urgent.ly Inc. (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.07 and last traded at $4.86. Approximately 2,151 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 83,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Urgent.ly from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Urgent.ly Stock Down 5.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 million, a P/E ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.81.

Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($7.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.03 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Urgent.ly stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Urgent.ly Inc. (NASDAQ:ULY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 165,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 1.23% of Urgent.ly as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urgent.ly Inc offers mobility assistance software platform for roadside assistance in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include car lockout, tire changes, towing, stuck in ditch and winch services, motorcycle towing, electric vehicle towing, jump start, and gas delivery.

