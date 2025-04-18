Rep. Bruce Westerman Buys NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock

Representative Bruce Westerman (R-Arkansas) recently bought shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). In a filing disclosed on April 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in NIKE stock on March 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FISHER IRA” account.

Representative Bruce Westerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NIKE alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) on 4/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) on 3/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) on 3/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BP (NYSE:BP) on 3/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 3/20/2025.

NIKE Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.73. 18,891,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,180,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $82.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.09. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $98.04.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 53.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $12,361,581.56. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 896,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,301,708.56. This trade represents a 15.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $502,756.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,726.18. The trade was a 36.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on NIKE from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NKE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caitlin John LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Westerman

Bruce Westerman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Westerman (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Westerman earned his BSBAGE in biological and agricultural engineering from the University of Arkansas in 1990 and his MF in forestry from Yale University in 2001. His professional experience includes working as a plant engineer for Riceland Foods and an engineer/forester for Mid-South Engineering Company.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.