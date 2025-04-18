Rep. Bruce Westerman Buys Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares

Representative Bruce Westerman (R-Arkansas) recently bought shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX). In a filing disclosed on April 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Starbucks stock on March 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FISHER IRA” account.

Representative Bruce Westerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Starbucks alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) on 4/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) on 3/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) on 3/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BP (NYSE:BP) on 3/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 3/20/2025.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.50. The company had a trading volume of 9,784,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,492,408. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $117.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.37. The stock has a market cap of $92.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Argus upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Starbucks from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.24.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Starbucks

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Invst LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 20,767 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,352,000. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its stake in Starbucks by 38.8% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 4,119 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,291 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 1,941.0% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,292 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,950,000 after acquiring an additional 67,799 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Westerman

Bruce Westerman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Westerman (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Westerman earned his BSBAGE in biological and agricultural engineering from the University of Arkansas in 1990 and his MF in forestry from Yale University in 2001. His professional experience includes working as a plant engineer for Riceland Foods and an engineer/forester for Mid-South Engineering Company.

About Starbucks

(Get Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.