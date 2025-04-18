Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC

Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC cut its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total value of $810,804.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6 shares in the company, valued at $8,108.04. The trade was a 99.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total value of $1,037,815.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,248.46. This represents a 51.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,362.00 to $1,369.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,346.13.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,004.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,191.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,264.86. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $946.69 and a 1-year high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 591.54% and a net margin of 22.29%. On average, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

