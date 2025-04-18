Adams Wealth Management Purchases 23,153 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Adams Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 221.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,153 shares during the quarter. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,313,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $163,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD stock opened at $25.42 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.89. The company has a market capitalization of $65.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.83.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2488 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

