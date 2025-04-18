Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC Cuts Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC lowered its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 915.4% during the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 169.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total value of $204,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,808,504.08. This represents a 10.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXPI opened at $170.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.39. The stock has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $148.09 and a 1-year high of $296.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th were given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.50.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

